City secures $7.6M low-interest loan for water main work

The Washington State Public Works Board recently awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace a $7.6 million loan for the Westside Water Main Project. The 20-year loan has a low interest rate of 0.94%.

The project will replace more than 9,400 linear feet of pipe throughout neighborhoods west of I‑5 with new iron water mains, along with updated valves, hydrants and connections. A small amount of sewer pipe also is slated for upgrades.

The majority of the city’s water system was installed in the 1950s and 1970s, and significant leaks have occurred as the materials and cast-iron pipe used then approach their end of life. The new materials and ductile iron pipes are more earthquake-resistant and accommodate modern firefighting standards. These replacements and upgrades are necessary to reduce leaks and prevent major issues across the entire system serving a population of 22,640.

The low-interest loan allows the city to move forward without seeking bonds or accruing large amounts of interest. In addition, some of the funding will be used to restore sidewalks, asphalt and landscaping impacted by this construction.

The construction plans and contract documents are nearing completion, with advertisement for contractor bidding anticipated this fall. Construction is likely to begin in early 2022 and continue into summer. For more information, see cityofmlt.com/2118.