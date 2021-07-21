City says utility billing vendor to correct mailing error

A third-party vendor that handles City of Mountlake Terrace utility billing is issuing corrected notices after a duplicate mailing occurred, the City of Mountlake Terrace said Tuesday.

Some customers within the city may have received a bill that appears to be a duplicate from a previous billing cycle. It does not represent a new charge, Finance Director Crystil Wooldridge said. She added that customers can disregard the duplicate notices.

Corrected notices will be mailed for the current billing cycle, along with a letter clarifying what happened.

The city is currently transitioning out of its relationship with the involved vendor, Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. (AFTS). The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved a new contract in June with Output Services Group, Inc., to take over utility billing for residential and commercial customers, including those who send paper checks as payments.

The recent mailing error was unrelated to the data breach at AFTS in February 2021. For more informaiton, contact the city’s Utility Billing Department at utilitybilling@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6214.