City: Road repairs will displace parking for a few days

A project scheduled for next week will restore local streets that were affected by a 2021 hydraulic fluid spill, the City of Mountlake Terrace said Monday.

Residents in several neighborhoods should expect parking restrictions while crews apply new pavement markings and fog seal, a protective coating.

The spill happened last June, when a Waste Management truck had a leak along its route. The city contracts with Waste Management for service, and the company was responsive and diligent about getting the fluid cleaned up, the city said in a press release. Since then, the city has been working to schedule the weather-dependent roadway surface repairs. Waste Management will reimburse the city for its costs. (See more details about the spill and the city’s response in our October 2021 city council story here.)

Residents and property owners in affected areas were sent notification letters that show the repair areas on the map, above. The red zone is scheduled for construction activity on May 31 and June 2, while the yellow zone is scheduled for June 1-3. All dates are tentative and subject to change. No-parking signs will appear one week before work begins.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation with these unavoidable inconveniences,” Public Works Director Eric LaFrance said, noting the project may affect access to sidewalks and driveways, as well as garbage collection.

For more information, contact LaFrance at 425-744-6221 or elafrance@mltwa.gov.