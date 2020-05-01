City resumes inspections for existing construction projects

The City of Mountlake Terrace has resumed requests for inspections for all existing construction projects for work activities that can be performed while meeting social distancing requirements for construction projects as noted in Gov. Jay Inslee’s April 24 order.

Existing low-risk construction projects are those that do not require workers to be closer than 6 feet together and that were issued permits by the city prior to the Governor’s March 23 stay-at-home order. These projects include residential, commercial and public construction.

Building inspections requested before 3 p.m. will be scheduled for the following regular business day. Inspections requested after 3 p.m. will be scheduled on the second business day. Electrical inspections take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only.

To request or schedule an inspection, complete the city’s online form, visit the online permit portal or call the inspection request line at 425-775-9694 and have your permit number and address ready. You can find those online links here.

For questions regarding inspections, call 425-744-6267.

Permits for construction related to essential activities, those associated with a public entity, governmental function or facility, or to address emergency repairs, will continue to be accepted. If you need submittal instructions, call 425-744-6267.

Requirements for contractors to comply with comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control, mitigation, recovery plans and safety practices are enforced by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.