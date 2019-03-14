City requests public feedback on Shoreline master program

The City of Mountlake Terrace and Washington State Department of Ecology are conducting a joint review of the Mountlake Terrace Shoreline Master Program and are requesting public comment on proposed revisions.

Documents are available for review at the Shoreline planning page of Mountlake Terrace’s website or by visiting the Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall.

Mountlake Terrace residents are encouraged to submit comments beginning March 25 and ending at 5 p.m. April 24 to senior planner Edith Duttlinger, Mountlake Terrace Community and Economic Development Department at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043, or via email at [email protected] .

A joint local/state public hearing public hearing will be held on April 8 at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall.