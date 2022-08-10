City reports water line break on 66th Ave W Wednesday

The City of Mountlake Terrace reported on Wednesday afternoon that a water line break occurred along 66th Avenue West, near 216th Street Southwest.

“You may see water on the road and changes to traffic as crews resolve the issue,” the city said.

The work is related to the Westside Water Main Improvements Project, which is replacing the city’s outdated water utility infrastructure, much of which was installed in the 1950s and 1970s. The work includes replacing nearly two miles of old cast iron water pipes and additional components.