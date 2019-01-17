Update: Area of 43rd Place water main break to be closed overnight

1 of 2

Updated at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 17 with additional details from the city.

An old cast iron water main broke early Thursday morning in Mountlake Terrace on the King/Snohomish County line (205th Street Northeast/244th Street Southwest) at 43rd Place West. The water travelled under the asphalt, undermining the road and resulting in two sinkholes.

Road closures include 244th Street SW between 45thAvenue W and Cedar Way in Mountlake Terrace, and 205th Street NE between 33rd and 37th Avenues in Lake Forest Park.

Crews have been on site assessing the damage and making repairs, the city said. Residents of 43rd Avenue West are currently without water and the Department of Ecology was notified of sediment that was carried into Lyon Creek.

The situation is ongoing and at this time, the roadway will be closed at least overnight, the city said. We will provide more updates as they become available.