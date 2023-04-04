City receives land-use application for 301-unit apartment on former Roger’s property

The City of Mountlake Terrace has received a land use application from Gracorp Properties, LP to build a seven-story, 301-unit apartment building on the former Roger’s Market Place property at 23120 56th Ave. W. in the city’s Town Center neighborhood.

Roger’s, an independent grocery store that had served Mountlake Terrace for decades, was demolished in March 2019. Sound Transit has been using the site as interim commuter parking during construction of the Lynnwood Light Rail Link extension.

The applicant is proposing to to develop 301 apartment units with 426,881 square feet of gross floor area, including 5,260 square feet of retail.

Gracorp Properties, which is based in Vancouver, B.C. but has offices in Calgary and Seattle, has a portfolio that includes commercial and residential properties in both Canada and the Seattle area.