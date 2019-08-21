City receives Hazel Miller Foundation grant for Town Center Park Plaza water feature

The Hazel Miller Foundation has awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace a $300,000 grant for construction of a water feature at the future Town Center Park Plaza.

The Town Center Park Plaza is part of the Civic Campus Redevelopment Project that includes construction of a new city hall and police station addition and establishes a downtown public gathering space. The purpose of the Park Plaza is to have a place for the public to enjoy civic events, performances, conversation and relaxation.

The Civic Campus plan calls for plaza amenities, including brightly colored chairs and tables, that are flexible and inviting. The paved area will radiate in a pattern outward from the center of the plaza and incorporate inlaid ground button lights. A terraced seating wall will provide additional seating. Street frontage improvements include street trees, lighting, planting beds and a level entrance from sidewalk to the plaza. Public art will also be incorporated into the plaza along with the water feature.

The city has planned for a Town Center Park for more than 13 years by saving park impact fees that will be used to develop the Park Plaza. Commercial and residential development within the city has helped contribute to this funding. Due to estimated costs of these amenities and the amount of funding saved, additional funding is needed to complete all design elements of the plaza. A proposed water feature and interactive swings/benches as well as overhead catenary lights were previously left out of the project due to a lack of funding.

“The water feature was the most requested element at the Park Plaza open houses,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “Thank you to the Hazel Miller Foundation for making our Civic Campus a more welcoming place to gather.”

Hazel Miller was an Edmonds resident who passed away in 2009 and a foundation was created in her name to benefit the people of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. The Foundation’s mission is to support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth services, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services and amenities, the environment, diversity, culture and the arts.