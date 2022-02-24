City receives award for employee wellness efforts

For the fourth year in a row, the City of Mountlake Terrace has received the WellCity Award from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) for promoting employee health.

This accomplishment involved meeting 29 wellness requirements for the city to earn a 2 percent discount on its medical premiums. This occurred through the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, a local government benefit pool.

The award recognizes that employees who value and maintain good health are happier, less stressed, and use fewer sick days. The city benefits from reduced healthcare costs, improved employee health, increased productivity, higher morale, and better retention, which benefits taxpayers and the public good. AWC also notes that these wellness initiatives took place during the second year of a pandemic.

In 2021, the most common reported wellness activities were taking CPR training, completing items to earn wellness rewards, and using the Recreation Pavilion for fitness, including classes and swimming laps. Employees also underwent hearing tests and donated blood as part of these coordinated efforts.