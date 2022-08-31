City receives $4K grant to digitize records

The City of Mountlake Terrace was successful in obtaining a $4,000 digital imaging grant to scan and digitize boxes of jurisdictional boundary records that are taking up valuable shelf space in the city’s records room.

Fewer than half of the 101 applicants received grants during this round of awards.

According to the city, these records are infrequently accessed essential and historical records, some of which are in wide format.The state’s retention schedule requires these records to be kept onsite until no longer needed for agency business and then transferred to the Washington State Archives.

Digitizing these records and storing them in the Laserfiche content management system addresses some of the city’s records management goals.The city offered thanks to Public Records Officer Rebecca Guillen for her work on the project.