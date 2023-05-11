City receives $29,500 grant to plant 100 street trees

The state Department of Natural Resources recently awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace a $29,500 grant for the Trees for Terrace program. The grant will go toward planting 100 street trees, with watering bags, in fall 2024.

Trees for Terrace kicked off this spring, and over 70 residents signed up to become “tree stewards,” meaning they will care for a tree in the public right-of-way. The program will increase canopy within the city, improving the environment and quality of life here.

The grant requires a match from the city, most of which will be covered by staff time to manage the program. A previous grant from the same agency in 2022 allowed the city to build the framework for Trees for Terrace. This included publishing an online map showing which areas of the city’s right-of-way were far enough away from underground utilities to host a tree. It also helped create public outreach materials and a story map.

The tree stewards have each selected a free street tree and agreed to care for it in the summers of 2024 and 2025. The Snohomish Conservation District will take care of the planting, with financial support from state grants and city stormwater funds.

Tree stewards will receive guidance and encouragement on how to water, weed and otherwise care for their new street tree. City staff also will carefully monitor the trees through the critical first two years.