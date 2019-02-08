City preparing for more snow, and advises residents be ready

With a weekend forecast that calls for more snow across the region starting Friday afternoon, the City of Mountlake Terrace is preparing for continued freezing temperatures and snow and asks residents to prepare as well.

During a snow or ice event, residents can help by moving vehicles from city streets until snow removal is complete, locating alternate parking if they live on a steep hill, staying off roads until conditions improve, allowing plenty of time to get to their destination, and leaving plenty of room between vehicles, the city said. When you encounter trucks engaged in snow or ice removal, yield the right of way if you can do so safely, keep back at least 50 feet, and do not attempt to pass.

The city’s public works crews prepare roads by de-icing and securing materials to aid snow removal and sanding. The city’s fleet includes trucks equipped with snowplows and sand/salt spreaders and a truck equipped with a dedicated liquid deicer applicator.

Snow removal and de-icing routes are prioritized according to volume and speed of traffic, terrain, transit routes, routes to schools and routes utilized by emergency services. (See map of priority snow removal routes above.) During and immediately following a storm, crews will concentrate on the established primary and secondary routes. Once these prioritized routes have been cleared, crews will begin plowing third tier routes to serve residential neighborhoods.

The city will post information to its Facebook (City of Mountlake Terrace Government) and Twitter (CityofMLT) pages. Major road closures will be noted on the Traffic Alert that will appear as a flashing red button in the upper left corner of the city’s website, www.cityofmlt.com.

Snow and wind may lead to power outages. With so many homes heated by electricity in this area, that’s a big concern. The city advises residents to equip their emergency kits with food, water, flashlight, matches and blankets to last for several days. Also make sure cell phones are charged before the storm.

If you are in need of shelter, the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter is located in Lynnwood. You can learn more about it by visiting www.WeAllBelong.org or call 2-1-1 for assistance.

To report power outages or fallen power lines, please call Snohomish PUD at 425-783-1001.

For more emergency preparedness information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/183.