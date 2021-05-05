City: Police safely resolve issue involving suicidal man at Terrace Creek Park

According to the city’s post on Facebook, police responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a suicidal man at Terrace Creek Park (also known as Candy Cane Park) at 23200 48th Ave. W. “Upon arrival, officers found the individual on the swings with a gun in his lap,” the post said. “The individual told officers he was depressed, and said he was going to move toward them with the gun in an attempt to be killed by police.”

Officers used a less-lethal 40mm Sage hard-impact round to stop the individual, who was taken to the hospital “for evaluation both for his mental health and any effects of the impact round hitting him in the stomach,” the post said.

The park was closed as a result of the incident but has now reopened.

“Thanks to our police department for the positive resolution to this matter,” the post added.