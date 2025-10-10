City partners with Snohomish County Health Department for vaccine clinic Oct. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace is partnering with the Snohomish County Health Department to host its first vaccination clinic at City Hall. The clinic will take place in Council Chambers on Friday, Oct. 24, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Vaccines are at no cost and parking is free. Staffed by SCHD, the clinic will offer vaccines to children under 19 regardless of insurance status. The clinic offers a wide range of childhood vaccines, such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.)

All public school-district required vaccines are available. Adult vaccines will also be available to those who are uninsured and 19 years or older.

The city encourages English and Spanish-speaking residents to get vaccinated ahead of cold and flu season. Citizens will not be required to provide insurance information.

Uninsured adults are encouraged to check their records for the MMR vaccine. If people are unsure, they can speak to a staff member to find out more.

The clinic accepts walk-ins, but RSVPs are encouraged. RSVP here: snohomish.as.me/CityofMountlakeTerraceFallClinic