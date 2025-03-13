City partnering with Edmonds School District to host bilingual event for families March 29

The City of Mountlake Terrace said is collaborating with the Edmonds School District to have a bilingual conversation with local parents and kids about their experiences living and/or going to school in Mountlake Terrace. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 29 at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, 22001 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Leaders from the City of Mountlake Terrace will be present at the free event, along with representatives from school district, to talk with residents and offer informational resources. The event will be presented in both English and Spanish.
After these conversations, staff will review the data and share common themes with the public, the city said. Shared feedback will also be incorporated into future work plans or applicable strategic plans for 2025 and beyond.
Refreshments will be provided, and child care is available upon request.
The event is part of the city’s ongoing series of free, interactive gatherings between city staff, community partners and community members. For more information about Community Conversations, visit cityofmlt.com/2235/Community-Conversations
