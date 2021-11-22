City offices to close for holiday, with modified pool schedule

Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Recreation Pavilion will operate on a modified schedule from Wednesday through Saturday. No swimming lessons are scheduled during that time, and the facility will be closed Thursday. (See a detailed schedule here.)
Separately, the Pavilion will celebrate its 53rd anniversary on Wednesday, with 53-cent discounts.
The Pavilion continues to hire for positions in aquatics, child care, customer service, and dance and fitness programs. Visit cityofmlt.com/jobs for more information.
