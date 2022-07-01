City offices, Recreation Pavilion to close for July 4 holiday

City facilities will be closed Monday for the July 4th holiday. This includes Mountlake Terrace City Hall, the police station and the Recreation Pavilion.

A few notes for the weekend:

On Saturday, July 2, the Pavilion will have a special pool schedule. See details here.

On Sunday, the 3rd of July Celebration will take place with food trucks and fireworks at Ballinger Park. (This event is rain or shine. Find more info here.)

Business hours resume Tuesday. Staff at city hall and the police station remain available by phone and email while the city is preparing to reopen in July.

Also, the city reminds residents that personal fireworks are illegal in city limits and throughout much of the region. To report violations, call 425-407-3999. If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911.