City offices closed July 5 to observe Independence Day; Rec Pavilion, pool open

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. As a result, the city council’s regular meeting will move from Monday to Tuesday night, July 6 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

City offices will reopen on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled times yet remain closed for in-person business. With the recent move into the new Mountlake Terrace City Hall, the city is working on a reopening plan for the new building. For now, to reach city hall staff, call 425-776-1161 or email cityhall@mltwa.gov during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Recreation Pavilion and pool will be open on Monday, July 5 and operating on its current schedule. Swim lessons, drop-in programs, and Aqua Camp will take place as scheduled, however all summer day camps are canceled that day.

For more information on recreation programs, visit www.mltrec.com/530 or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173. For more information on city council meetings, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/129.

As a reminder, personal use fireworks are prohibited in Mountlake Terrace. With recent dry weather and high temperatures, fires are a big concern and the city urges the community to respect neighbors, children and pets, homes and businesses, and obey the law. The impact of an accident with fireworks can be devastating.

Additionally, please exercise extreme caution when using smoking products, matches, or fireworks in areas where they are allowed given the severity of regional wildfires in recent years.