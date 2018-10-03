City offering purple lights during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the City of Mountlake Terrace will be participating in its eleventh Purple Light Nights Campaign.

Purple Light Nights began in Covington, Wash. in 2007 and has grown nationally and globally. The goal of the campaign is to remember the victims who have lost their lives, to show support for the countless survivors of violence, and to provide hope for those who are still living with abuse.

The goal of Purple Light Nights is to increase the awareness of domestic violence issues and it’s affect upon children and families and provide education on building healthy relationships.

Purple light bulbs (black lights) are provided to residents of the community with the intent that they be displayed during October to bring awareness of domestic violence and its continued impact on our community.

If you have a purple light, the city asks you to display it throughout the month. If you would like a purple light for your home, contact Domestic Violence Coordinator Danielle Singson at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-744-6257 or [email protected]. There is a limited supply of purple lights available at no cost.

For more information on the Purple Light Nights Campaign, visit www.purplelightnights.org/.