City offering free natural yard care webinar April 14

The City of Mountlake Terrace is sponsoring a free natural yard care webinar provided by Snohomish Conservation District on Wednesday, April 14, at noon p.m. This free webinar covers ways to reduce impacts to the environment from yard care, and it provides you with gardening ideas for this spring and summer.

Learn how to make your yard beautiful without resorting to chemicals or increasing your water bill. Unique, beautiful landscaping can be low maintenance and can reduce stormwater runoff, keeping lakes and streams clean.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/natural-yard-care-webinar-tickets-144075478635 to register to attend. If you are unable to view the webinar live, it will be posted after the event at www.cityofmlt.com/362 to watch at your convenience.

For questions or more information, contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at lreed@mltwa.gov or (425) 744-6226.