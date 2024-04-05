City of Mountlake Terrace wants your ideas on budget priorities

City of Mountlake Terrace staff sponsored an open house earlier this week to get community feedback on budget priorities for the next two years.

Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl, City Manager Jeff Niten, Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope, Finance Director Janella Lewis and Maddie Immel of Berk Consulting were present April 2 to answer questions and gather feedback from attendees.

During the meeting, Lewis said she heard from residents who shared their concerns about city and business growth, stating they did not want Mountlake Terrace to become a “transient town.”

Immel said she had conversations about utility costs and why rates are increasing.

In the council chambers, there were several buckets where guests could cast their votes using play money (symbolic of the city’s budget) for what should be a spending priority. They included:

Infrastructure maintenance, which ensures the proper functioning and upkeep of essential community systems and facilities including utilities, transportation networks, parks, and public buildings.

Planning and engineering, which oversee permitting and development review for public and private project plans for zoning and housing, as well as oversight of critical transportation areas, utility projects, and code compliance.

Economic development. This focuses on creating a robust local economy by retaining and attracting businesses and new residents who will support their businesses. This includes collaboration with the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce and Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, and support of relevant codes and policies.

Recreation services, which provide residents with swimming, recreation programs, child care, events and public art

Public safety. This encompasses police operations, investigation records and evidence, and domestic violence victim services. These measures ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Administration, which supports the efficient functioning of local government through council board and commission support. This area oversees financial management, communication and records management, and information technology services.

In addition, attendees could provide input on the city’s infrastructure maintenance, business and home growth, sustainability, livability and economic stability.

They could also suggest ways to feel safe and secure that would promote growth opportunities. The examples given were cleanliness and illumination of public spaces, safe walking and biking facilities, and a support network for children, such as recreation or combating crime.

If you missed the opportunity to give your feedback, it’s not too late. The open house is only one method the city is using to reach out to the community; another is the online survey.

The survey opened on April 2 and is available until April 14.It can be found by clicking here.

To access other Mountlake Terrace surveys, click here.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





