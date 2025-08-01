City of Mountlake Terrace to celebrate National Night Out Aug. 5

The City of Mountlake Terrace invites all community members to attend National Night Out at Evergreen Playfield from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, free food, DJ music, a balloon artist, face painting, photo booth, touch-a-truck, cornhole with cops, and dance performances by the MLT Dance Academy.

Attendees can visit 35-plus community organizations providing resources for families. City departments like public works and recreation and parks will be on hand, as well as local partners like South County Fire. A hot dog meal will be provided for all who attend, courtesy of the event sponsors.

Evergreen Playfield is located at 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Parking is free. There will be limited ADA parking in the playfield lot. You are invited to RSVP to the Facebook event at https://bit.ly/3IUA7Ry.

Note that no animals are allowed on athletic field. For more event details, visit cityofmlt.com/601/National-Night-Out.

Event sponsors:

1st Security Bank

Premera Blue Cross

Grocery Outlet (Mountlake Terrace)|

Community Transit

Safeway (Mountlake Terrace)

Double DD Meats

Mountlake Church

Waste Management