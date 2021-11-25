City of Mountlake Terrace thanks generous neighbors, volunteers

Thanksgiving brings the busiest week of the year for local food banks and service organizations. The City of Mountlake Terrace issued a news release Wednesday recognizing these groups “for their efforts to meet community need, help individuals and families, and bring people together in service.”

While it’s not possible to list every program, the city said, it noted the following:

The Concern For Neighbors Food Bank, 4700 228th St. S.W., was bustling Monday as volunteers moved and organized crates, sorted produce and readied for the arrival of dozens of donated turkeys. This week, for Thanksgiving, the food bank served 127 households and 451 individuals. Concern for Neighbors operates on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Among the donations at the food bank were items that came from the ongoing Mountlake Terrace High School food drive, which runs through Dec. 3. Drop-off locations are the school and QFC.

Cedarwood International Food Bank provided food to 125 families, including 402 individuals, this week. This food bank operates at Bethel Chapel at 23010 56th Avenue West from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays. It also features a clothing closet.

On Nov. 20, a food pantry pop-up organized by Volunteers of America Western Washington served more than 110 households. This mobile food bank occurred near the former Rogers Market property in Town Center. Assistance came from the Concern For Neighbors Food Bank, Mountlake Terrace Police Department and many others who gave their time, including city councilmembers, city staff and young athletes. VOAWW counted 608 boxes of food distributed, as well as delivery to several homebound Mountlake Terrace residents.

Maverick Gaming, which owns the Crazy Moose Casino in Mountlake Terrace, provided 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits across Western Washington. Of those, 200 were in Mountlake Terrace.

Earlier this month, when Country Farms closed for the season, they called a Mountlake Terrace resident to coordinate a giveaway of perishable produce and food on short notice. Bethesda Lutheran Church agreed to serve as a staging area. Local individuals and businesses such as Mr. Wizard Upholstery loaned their trucks to pick up and deliver the produce, and in all, over 10,000 pounds of food was distributed throughout our community.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, has been busy throughout the pandemic converting their twice-weekly, in-person lunches to “grab and go” meals for Mountlake Terrace seniors and others in need. Center officials said they provide about 400 meals a week. Those hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.

Creekside Church of Lynnwood (formerly in Mountlake Terrace) provides hundreds of meals each week at their “Neighborhood Table.” This drive-through meal pickup takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center and on Wednesdays at the church.

“The City of Mountlake Terrace is thankful for these acts of caring, and certainly there are other efforts, both big and small,” the city announcement said. “Thank you to each of you who give of your time and resources to help others. Happy Thanksgiving!”