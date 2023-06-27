City of Mountlake Terrace and community partners sponsoring Movie in the Park July 13

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host the city’s first Movie in the Park at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Terrace Creek Park, 23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

The movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Movies will start as close to sunset as possible on scheduled nights, so arrive early to get your spot, the city advises. These movies are free and all are welcome to attend.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets, chairs and snacks, but no umbrellas or canopies as they will impact the viewing of others. The parking lot will be closed for these events but there is plenty of street parking.

Due to the event, disc golf holes 5 and 6 will clsoe at 6 p.m. on July 13.

Learn more about the Movie in the Park and the community sponsors on the Facebook event page.