City of Mountlake Terrace shares outdoor dining map

The City of Mountlake Terrace has published an outdoor dining guide just in time for summer.

Nearly a dozen restaurants within the city offer patio seating, and one brewery regularly posts the schedule for rotating food trucks.

In addition, café tables and chairs have been added to the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza.

In a Thursday press release, the city said it “is happy to see this growing restaurant and food scene.”

The interactive dining map is available at www.cityofmlt.com/2145/Outdoor-Dining and on Google Maps at https://bit.ly/3MARUZR. A printable list can be found here as a PDF, perfect to pin on the refrigerator or slip into the take-out menu drawer.

Please note this list may not be comprehensive. To share additions, edits or photos, email cityhall@mltwa.gov.