City of Mountlake Terrace seeks sponsors for summer events

The City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for sponsors for the 2025 city-hosted event calendar, which is accessible online .

According to a city news release, the expansion of events and increase in attendance brings more opportunities for businesses and organizations to lend their support, leading to greater visibility, awareness and engagement for their brands. “Growing our network of sponsors is vital for our long-term sustainability,” the news release said. “During the peak summer months, the city hosts 10 events utilizing parks and open spaces across the city.”

City summer events include:

July 3: The 3rd of July Family Celebration. This event welcomed 10,000-plus attendees in 2024 and is the only firework display between downtown Seattle and Everett.

July/August: Terrace Summer Nights Movies and Music

Aug. 5: National Night Out

Aug. 14: Bubble Play Day – a new event, sponsored by community partners