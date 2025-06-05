City of Mountlake Terrace seeks professional services for brand development

The City of Mountlake Terrace has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for professional consultant support to help develop a city-wide brand identity.

The position will also create the strategy for placemaking and wayfinding implementation, and apply the brand identity to an economic development marketing strategy, the city said in a news release.

The selected consultant will provide expertise to the city in developing a comprehensive and implementable brand identity that reflects Mountlake Terrace’s unique strengths, community assets and future vision, the city said. This strategy will be utilized across a wide range of communications platforms, both digital and traditional.

This citywide branding initiative will focus on elevating Mountlake Terrace’s identity, particularly in high-visibility areas such as the Town Center/Main Street, the vicinity of the light rail station and major corridors like 220th Street Southwest.

The initiative will also lay the foundation for neighborhood branding in areas such as Melody Hill, Gateway, Cascade View, Lake Ballinger, and Cedar Terrace.

The closing time and date to submit an RFP is 4 p.m., July 3, 2025.

To request an RFP, contact:

Sienna Spencer-Markles

Communications and Community Engagement Manager

City of Mountlake Terrace

23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Phone: 425-744-6271

E-mail: SSpencer@mltwa.gov

The RFP can be seen on the city’s website here.