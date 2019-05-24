City of Mountlake Terrace seeks applicants for new salary commission

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking applicants for the newly-formed Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council recently approved an ordinance to create the independent commission to set the salaries of its elected officials. In the past, salaries have been periodically adjusted via Council adoption of an ordinance, most recently in 2001.

The commission will have five members, who must be residents of the city. Members must not be an officer, official or employee of the city or an immediate family member of an officer, official, or employee of the city. Appointed members will serve for one salary review term and without compensation.

Applications are due by June 13, 2019.

Every five years, beginning this year, a salary commission will be appointed by the Mayor, and ratified by the city council to conduct a salary review. The commission will then determine the salaries the City of Mountlake Terrace will pay its elected officials.

If the commission determines that the salary paid to the mayor or city council should be increased or decreased, the commission will adopt that by a resolution with a written salary schedule and file it with the city clerk indicating the increase or decrease in salary.

Under the ordinance, the commission is required to convene, complete its review, adopt by resolution and file its schedule of salaries for the mayor and city council within 120 days of the commission’s appointment.

All commission meetings will be open to the public and a public hearing will be held prior to a commission vote to increase or decrease salaries, so that the public as well as the mayor, mayor pro tem, and/or city council members can address the commission.

The city council will discuss commission appointments at its July 11 work/study session, with ratification currently scheduled for July 15. The term begins following city council appointment and confirmation and ends once the commission adopts the written salary schedule by resolution and files it with the city clerk. No member of the commission can be appointed to more than two consecutive terms.

To apply, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2036 or pick up an application at City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.