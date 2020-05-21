City of Mountlake Terrace requests comments on draft stormwater management plan

The draft 2020 Mountlake Terrace stormwater management plan is now available on the city’s website, and public comment is welome.

The plan discusses ongoing planning, education, outreach, involvement, mapping, spill prevention/response, development review, and maintenance activities to protect water quality in Mountlake Terrace. Input received until May 31, 2020 will be reviewed and incorporated into the final stormwater management plan for the city.

For more information, or to provide comments on the draft plan, contact Laura Reed, stormwater program manager, at lreed@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-744-6226.