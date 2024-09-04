City of Mountlake Terrace reopens Lake Ballinger beach

After it was closed to swimming last week due to potential toxic algae bloom, the City of Mountlake Terrace said Tuesday it has reopened the beach at Lake Ballinger.
The city said it will continue to monitor conditions.
