City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents of non-emergency number to report fireworks use

Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Mountlake Terrace.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the city reminds residents that they can use the non-emergency number to report illegal fireworks use, or other non-emergency incidents.

The SNO911 non-emergency phone number is available 24/7 in Snohomish County by calling 425-407-3999.

If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911. If you are not sure if your situation is an emergency, call 911. Make sure to know your location, as 911 services may not automatically know where you are.

If you contact 911 by mistake, stay on the line. Let the dispatcher know there is no emergency.

In Snohomish County, call 425-407-3999 for reporting things like illegal fireworks complaints, crimes that occurred earlier and there is no suspect information, a found pet or property item, barking dogs or a situation where emergency services are needed, but there is no immediate danger to life or property.

To report a power outage, call Snohomish County PUD at 1-877-783-1001.

More information on the non-emergency numbers along with tips on how to call 911 is available at https://snohomishcountywa.gov/181/EESCS.