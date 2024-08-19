City of Mountlake Terrace permits portal down Aug. 22-26

The City of Mountlake Terrace said it permits portal will be down Aug. 22-26 during a software transition.
No permit applications or inspections can be submitted or processed during that time. Afterward, every applicant will need to set up a new account on the new system, the city said.
