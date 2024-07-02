City of Mountlake Terrace permit portal offline July 11-15

The permit portal for the City of Mountlake Terrace will be down July 11-15 during a software transition.
According to a city announcement, no permit applications or inspections can be submitted or processed during that time. More information about the new portal will be coming soon, the city said.
