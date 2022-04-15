City of Mountlake Terrace partners with PetData to simplify animal licensing

It’s now easier than ever to register or renew pet licenses in Mountlake Terrace, according to a city press release issued Thursday.

The city’s municipal code requires pet licenses for all dogs, cats, horses, pigs and goats that are at least three months old. Dogs and cats must have and wear their issued license tags. This increases their chances of being returned home if they escape.

A new website, www.petdata.com/mlt, just went live Monday. The company, PetData, Inc., administers this service through a contract.

The annual cost is $40 for unaltered pets and $20 for altered pets, with a rate of $10 for residents age 65 and older (for altered pets only). Allowed types of livestock are $20 each. Rabies vaccination paperwork can be uploaded through the website, as well as proof of qualification for the senior discount.

For new pets, there’s a 30-day grace period.

These licenses will earn a dog a free ride home from Animal Control the first time it gets out. In addition, the technology allows other residents to assist in returning lost pets, and helps in identifying which animals are stray or feral.

Licensing fees support the costs of animal control and caring for stray pets at PAWS, a nonprofit based in Lynnwood.

License renewal is required annually, though the tags can stay the same. If you lose the tag, you can get a replacement for $5.

For more information on pet licensing, or to arrange for service by mail or email, please contact the Police Department at 425-670-8260 or cityhall@mltwa.gov. The front office remains closed to the public due to the Civic Campus construction. Information also is posted online under the “Pet Licensing” tab at www.cityofmlt.com/1690/Animal-Control.