City of Mountlake Terrace outlines steps it’s taking to reduce exposure risks from COVID-19

The City of Mountlake Terrace Friday afternoon issued a letter to the community stating that it is working with public health officials “to reduce the risk of exposure and maintain essential services” during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The letter from Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said that the city has posted notifications online and at entrances to city facilities letting the community know how it is complying with orders from the Snohomish Health District that include frequent hand washing, social distancing and encouraging high-risk individuals to avoid groups.
In addition, the letter encourages residents to patronize local businesses, since many are feeling the impact of the area’s large employers having employees telecommute or work reduced hours.
The city is also working with school districts to identify daytime care options for elementary students, the letter said.
Here is the full letter:
Dear Mountlake Terrace Community,
One of government’s most important responsibilities is to protect the life, health and safety of the community. To meet this responsibility during these days of COVID-19, Mountlake Terrace is working with public health officials at all levels to reduce the risk of exposure and maintain essential services.
The city is taking the following steps to reduce exposure to residents, employees, business owners, visitors and other members of the community:
o Community: Notifications are being posted online and at entrances to city facilities to inform the community of the Snohomish Health District’s order and the city’s compliance, such as frequent hand washing, social distancing and encouraging high-risk individuals to avoid groups.
o Children: The city is working with the state, county and school district to identify daytime care options for elementary students.
o Businesses: With a number of the area’s large employers such as Premera having employees telecommute or work reduced hours, the restaurants and other small businesses in Mountlake Terrace are feeling the impact. The city encourages the community to utilize local businesses during this time to help them get through. (Consider buying some take-out for a friend or neighbor who may be confined at this time.)
o City employees: In line with the Health District’s order, city employees who are sick must stay home. Employees who are at risk for serious illness if infected with COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, and frequent cleaning of work areas is also required at work.
o Meetings/events: The city is postponing a number of events and programs to reduce gatherings, as called for by public health officials.
In times like this, it is even more important to reach out to your neighbors and see who is in need and work together to help each other. If you have extra supplies on hand, help those who have none. Collaborate to provide child care and food for needy children and families as well as the elderly. Reach out by telephone and social media to the lonely. Most of all, remain calm, practice kindness and wash your hands.
The city has a webpage with COVID-19 resources and information at www.cityofmlt.com/2060. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Virginia V. Olsen, MMC
Community Relations Director