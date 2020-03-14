City of Mountlake Terrace outlines steps it’s taking to reduce exposure risks from COVID-19

The City of Mountlake Terrace Friday afternoon issued a letter to the community stating that it is working with public health officials “to reduce the risk of exposure and maintain essential services” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The letter from Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said that the city has posted notifications online and at entrances to city facilities letting the community know how it is complying with orders from the Snohomish Health District that include frequent hand washing, social distancing and encouraging high-risk individuals to avoid groups.

In addition, the letter encourages residents to patronize local businesses, since many are feeling the impact of the area’s large employers having employees telecommute or work reduced hours.

The city is also working with school districts to identify daytime care options for elementary students, the letter said.

Here is the full letter: