City of Mountlake Terrace offices to close for holidays

City offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, for the holiday. This closure includes city hall and the police station.

The Recreation Pavilion will be on a modified schedule for winter break from Dec. 20-30. The facility also will close Dec. 24, 25 and 31, along with New Year’s Day. Additionally, the pool, spa and sauna are closed Jan. 7 for staff training. For additional details, visit www.mltrec.com.

Similarly, city offices will be closed Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s Day, which falls on a Saturday for 2022.

Between now and early January, the city asks the community to consider taking the community satisfaction survey and the separate survey about how best to use the city’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.