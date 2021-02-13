City of Mountlake Terrace offices to be closed on Presidents’ Day; council meeting moved to Tuesday

All City of Mountlake Terrace offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 for the Presidents’ Day. Due to the holiday, the City Council’s regular meeting will move from Monday to Tuesday night, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

City offices will reopen on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled times yet remain closed for in-person business to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To reach City Hall staff, call 425-776-1161 or email cityhall@mltwa.gov during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Recreation Pavilion and pool will be open on Feb. 15 and operating on its current schedule of 5:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All water fitness classes and lap swimming lanes must be reserved in advance by clicking the registration button then “water fitness” at www.mltrec.com/530 or by calling the Pavilion at 425-776-9173. Time slots for lap swimming are one hour with breaks in between for sanitizing and cleaning.

For more information on recreation programs, visit www.mltrec.com/530 or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173. For more information on city council meetings, visit the city’s website atwww.cityofmlt.com/129.