City of Mountlake Terrace offering Pilates in the Park fitness class

Join City of Mountlake Terrace instructor Christine Oliver for the Pilates in the Park Fitness Class, held on the back porch of the MLT Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., on Monday nights from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Register online here. Once you have signed up, bring a yoga mat, water bottle and face mask, and dress for the weather that day.

For more information about yoga, pilates and personal training programs, contact Chloe Davenport at 425-640-3107 or email cdavenport@mltwa.gov.