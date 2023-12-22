City of Mountlake Terrace offering New Resident Welcome Kit

New to the city or know someone who is? The City of Mountlake Terrace offers a New Resident Welcome Kit with helpful information about utility billing, city events, permits and planning, police and more.
The kit is available online in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
You can find it on the city’s website here.
