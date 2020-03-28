City of Mountlake Terrace offering child care to essential workers

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is now taking registration for camp care for the week of March 30 through April 3.

The camp will be for children currently in the program as well as any children of essential workers or vulnerable children who do not have alternative care.

The city has limited capacity to extend the program beyond helping families that meet the qualifications as set forth by Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The cost of the camp is $170 per week for Mountlake Terrace residents.

To register, email mltrecreation@ci.mlt.wa.us. For more information, call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. In compliance with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is closed for in-person information.