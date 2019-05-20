City of Mountlake Terrace launching new website Monday

The City of Mountlake Terrace is scheduled to launch its new website Monday, May 20 with an updated color scheme and graphics, easy-to-find information on projects, and convenient links to the city’s most popular webpages. The new site, designed by CivicPlus, will be viewable Monday afternoon. Most viewers should be able to view it within a few hours, although some updates may take longer.

The address is www.cityofmlt.com.

The redesigned site is a key economic development tool for the city and offers a number of ways to get the information you need quickly and stay informed. It also includes a business directory for Mountlake Terrace businesses to expand their visibility, “Community and Business Resources”, and “How to Start and Grow Your Business” webpages.

The mega menu is essentially the same on the updated website with five topics including “Government”, frequently requested “Services”, “Community”, “Business” and “I Want To” with quick links to services and information. Easy to find graphic buttons take you to webpages for “Recreation” (and the pool), “Employment”, “City Council”, “Permits and Licenses”, and the “Notify Me” module. Swimming pool information and classes are the city’s most popular webpages.

“Permits and Licenses should make it much easier to do business with the city and the ‘Notify Me’ application allows you to receive text or email notifications on a number of topics and alerts,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

The city’s major projects are summarized on the homepage with a quick link to the “Projects” page in the “Our Community” quick links at the bottom of the page. Visit the “News Room”, “Spotlight” and “Calendar” features for more information on upcoming meetings, events and news.

The homepage also includes more than a dozen of the city’s most frequently requested webpages under “Quick Links” and “Our Community” as well as contact information for City Hall and the Recreation Pavilion. Visit “Explore Our City” under the community menu and learn more about Mountlake Terrace!

“One of the great things about the website are some of the images provided by professional photographers here in our community,” added Olsen. “Three of the homepage banner photos were contributed by residents David Carlos, Dean Wallace and Mark Hopkins. Thanks to these residents and Scott Matsuda for their contributions to the site as well as Bill Anderson and Larry Vogel of My Edmonds News.com and MLTnews.com and NextMLT.com for offering their beautiful photos of Mountlake Terrace.”

The city continues to seek photos of the community. If you would like to share them for our website and publications, email them to [email protected].