City of Mountlake Terrace launches new Community Ambassador program

The City of Mountlake Terrace is launching a new volunteer program for residents looking for ways to engage and participate in equity outreach efforts. Community Ambassadors will help support city efforts to actively engage with diverse community members and help build trust between government and residents.

The last day to apply is Oct. 3.

Ambassadors would help share information with the public on behalf of the city and convey specific information about ongoing projects and programs. They would seek feedback from residents and might facilitate community conversation alongside the staff.

Ambassadors will have the option to join the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission’s monthly meetings and learn about upcoming opportunities to engage with the community. The meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the city hall. They can volunteer for events and activities they are available for with no minimum requirement per month.

Ambassadors will be provided with an orientation to city government and best practices for community engagement. They will also receive additional project training by city staff, as needed.

People who apply to be a Community Ambassador must have the following qualifications:

Applicants shall live, work, attend school or worship in Mountlake Terrace and have a strong connection with the city.

Be at least 16 years old or older may apply.

Must be willing to support at least four community outreach/engagement events a year, and commit to one year of service. Terms can be renewed by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission annually.

Applicants’ values and experiences should also align with the City Council’s community engagement goals, including:

Build relationships with community members and groups, non-profits and businesses to address the needs of various groups.

Focus engagement on those groups who have historically not participated in the civic process and discuss the best methods for reaching them.

Ensure the city reaches a representative audience of the community when conducting community engagement for projects, programs and policies.

Inspire more community leaders with connections to city government to become civically engaged and encourage others to do so.

Bring new ideas to the city about best practices for reaching certain groups of people, earning their trust, and sharing information that is a priority for them.

For questions or more information, reach out to Sienna Spencer-Markles at sspencer@mltwa.gov or call 425-744-6205.