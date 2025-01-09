City of Mountlake Terrace launches new civic program, MLT Community Academy

Created to inspire and empower citizens, the brand-new MLT Community Academy launches Feb. 26. The academy is a free annual program developed to teach civic knowledge, share access and offer opportunities to influence city government policies. The city invites the public to come learn how a city works from the inside.

These special sessions are for anyone age 16 or older who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mountlake Terrace, at no cost. According to a city news release, it’s a great way to meet others, and academy “grads” will walk away with a ton of insider knowledge to share with their family, friends and neighbors.

The curriculum will take place over six weeks, with one session every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. (except for March 26, which starts at 7 p.m.)

The 2025 session starts Feb. 26 and ends April 2. All sessions are taught by city leadership, staff and officials, including the police department, city manager’s office, recreation and parks, city council and public works. Refreshments will be provided.

“We are excited to launch the MLT Community Academy this year,” said City Manager Jeff Niten. This is a great opportunity for people to learn about what our city does directly from our staff and to visit various city facilities. We hope the academy answers questions, improves people’s connection to the city and instills a desire to influence city policy or to serve the city as a volunteer.”

Over six weeks, academy students will be offered behind-the-scenes tours and interactive experiences, such as:

– Meeting the mayor and interact with city leadership.

– Learning how the city manager’s office operates from city clerk to public records.

– Learning how the city collaborates with other agencies (county, library, etc.)

– Geting the inside scoop on community and economic development (laws, permits, zoning, code compliance, inspection, etc.)

– Learning about how finance and city budgets are tracked on a day-to-day basis.

– Touring the police department with officers and discussing community outreach programs.

– Touring the operations facility and engaging with the public works and engineering teams.

– Learning about emergency management and how the city manages disasters with fire, police and the county.

– Touring a park with the recreation team and hearing about the Pavilion programming and future plans

During the inaugural year of this citywide program, the sessions will be offered in person and in English, but the city said it is open to options in the future that could be taught in other languages and remotely.

The MLT Community Academy is only offered once a year. A limited number of spots are available; first-come, first-served. Registration is free and open to anyone ages 16-plus; registration closes Jan. 31. Attendees will be asked if they require child care or special accommodations.

Visit the website for more information and to register.