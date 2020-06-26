City of Mountlake Terrace June 29 to distribute free face masks to low-income residents

With face coverings now mandated statewide, and City of Mountlake Terrace on Monday will be distributing free cloth face masks to low-income Mountlake Terrace residents at a drive through/walk up event on Monday, June 29 from 4-7 p.m. The event will take place on 57th Avenue West, just north of 232nd Street Southwest, and west of the former Roger’s Market parking lot located at 23120 56th Ave. W.

According to the city, the State of Washington provided these washable cloth masks to the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management (DEM) and are available to those who meet the low-income standard. Low income individuals are defined as someone at or below the 200% federal poverty level. See chart for income ranges.

To verify Mountlake Terrace residency, bring proof of address such as a piece of mail or photo identification. You will be asked to attest that you meet the income qualifications. The city said it is also contacting the Edmonds School District to see if additional giveaways can be done at the District’s Grab and Go Meal program sites.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s order mandating face coverings is effective as of Friday, June 26 and applies to anyone who is inside of — or in line to enter — any indoor public space, seeking health care services, waiting for or riding public transportation, or outdoors and unable to keep 6 feet away from others not in their household. There are exceptions for children under the age of 5 and people with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering. In no case should children under 2 years of age wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation.

The Department of Health has issued guidance for cloth face coverings. A cloth face covering is anything from a scarf or bandana to a sewn mask with ties or straps that go around your head or behind your ears.

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website at www.doh.wa.gov/masks. The city has ordered additional face masks that will be distributed to the remainder of the community once they are received. The cost of these face masks will be submitted for reimbursement from federal CARES Act funding.