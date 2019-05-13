City of Mountlake Terrace job openings

The City of Mountlake Terrace has the following part-time and temporary job openings:

Dance Instructor – Part-time Dance Recreation Specialist at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. Responsible for instructing dance in one or more of the following disciplines: Ballet, Hip Hop, Tap, Jazz or Lyrical or any other style deemed appropriate by the Dance Programmer. Students can range from 4 years old to adult.

Engineering Aide: Temporary full-time position, which under general supervision, assists in the planning and completion of public works projects. Work includes collecting survey data, preparing preliminary designs, drafting projects according to specifications and inspecting projects in progress or as completed to ensure project is completed according to city standards.

Gym/Ballfield Attendant: Part-time evening and weekend position responsible for setting up for rentals and preparing fields for games.

Police Cadet: Part-time, entry level support position assists records, evidence and patrol staff by performing an assortment of miscellaneous tasks as assigned. Position is intended to serve as an introduction to law enforcement and incumbents must be currently enrolled in an accredited college.

Preschool Assistant (three-quarter time): Responsible for assisting with preschool programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities for kids aged 3-5.

Public Works Maintenance Aide(s): Temporary full-time position that assists maintenance workers perform the maintenance of city streets and drainage, traffic control, sanitary sewer system

Youth Programs Rec Leader I – Before or After School: Responsible for assisting with various youth programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities for kids aged 5- 12 at before/after school site (Madrona, Mountlake Terrace or the Recreation Pavilion).

Youth Programs Rec Leader I – Summer Programs: Responsible for assisting with various youth programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities for kids aged 3-12.You can see the job listings online here. If you have questions about job opportunities, contact Human Resources at [email protected] or 425-744-6225.