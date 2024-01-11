City of Mountlake Terrace issues statement regarding ‘hateful’ comments made during planning commission meeting

The City of Mountlake Terrace on Wednesday released a statement regarding the interruption of a Monday, Jan. 8 city planning commission meeting “by anonymous parties making antisemitic and transphobic comments via Zoom.”

“These remarks were disgusting, hateful and cowardly,” the statement said. “The incident was a betrayal of one of the core values of our community: Everyone should feel safe and welcome at public meetings, and throughout Mountlake Terrace. While such gatherings are underscored by free speech principles, our city council and boards will not tolerate hate speech.

“The City of Mountlake Terrace condemns hateful conduct of any kind, especially in a public forum, and we reaffirm our commitment toward meaningful work on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“There is no evidence that the people behind this incident come from our community,” the statement added.