City of Mountlake Terrace issues proclamation for Black History Month

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright Tuesday signed a proclamation recognizing Black History Month, an opportunity for the community to acknowledge the history and challenges faced by African Americans.

The proclamation also “pays tribute to this community for its strength, perseverance, character, and contributions, all of which enrich our lives,” a city press release noted.

Mountlake Terrace has added this observance to its Diversity Calendar in 2022 as recommended by the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

“We want for our city’s Black, Indigenous, and people of color to know that they are welcome and safe here,” stated Community Relations Director/City Clerk Virginia Clough. “We’ve had tremendous contributions made by African Americans in Mountlake Terrace with many serving and leading on our boards, commissions, committees and also on the City Council. We encourage our BIPOC community to continue to be involved and engage with our city.”

To participate in observing Black History Month, the Mountlake Terrace community is encouraged to visit www.asalh.org to learn more about the origins of the month, this year’s theme, African American history and special events including a virtual festival.