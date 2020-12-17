City of Mountlake Terrace invites residents to adopt a drain

Ready to keep your neighborhood clean, prevent future flooding, and protect our waters? Water quality in local streams and lakes is protected when leaves, dirt and trash stay out of storm drains. The city is in need of volunteers to help prevent localized flooding from occurring during the winter rains, primarily in the months of October through March.

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s new Adopt-a-Drain volunteer program will help you learn how to adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood. To learn more about the program, visit the MLT Adopt-A-Drain website at www.cityofmlt.com/2086.

If you have questions, contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at lreed@mltwa.gov or 425-361-8713.