City of Mountlake Terrace hosts Regional Water and Sewer Public Forum Oct. 22

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host a regional Water and Sewer Public Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6–7 p.m. at City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. and via Zoom.

Led by Public Works Director Gary Schimek, the panel comprises City of Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams, City of Everett Public Works Director Ryan Sass, and Alderwood Water & Wastewater District (AWWD) General Manager John McClellan.

The agenda includes:

Services the city provides.

Recent and future city projects.

High Level Cost allocation of our city budget.

Summary of our rates since about 2005.

How regional partners and neighboring cities work with the city and a summary of services they provide directly and indirectly.

List of capital projects, operating issues and/or regulations that may increase the cost of services for Mountlake Terrace residents over the next three to five years.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants can join in person or online via Zoom. Meeting ID: 837 4409 2240. Passcode: 773251.

Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions and share feedback to help shape future water and sewer planning.